Loki (LOKI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,392.00

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,358.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,555.97 or 0.06661192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00022733 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00249740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00105810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.63 or 0.00627732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00542648 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001124 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006269 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. The official website for Loki is loki.network.

Loki Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.