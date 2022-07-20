LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after buying an additional 1,787,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 531.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after buying an additional 1,721,500 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $61,135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after buying an additional 1,600,993 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,292,000 after buying an additional 1,261,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.