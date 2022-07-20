Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 18,279 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,279 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,263,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 45,652 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCR opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $22.17.

