iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,835 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.19% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $11,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFLO. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $531,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $50.47.

