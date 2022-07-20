iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc cut its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.46. 3,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,360. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.11 and a fifty-two week high of $176.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.93.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

