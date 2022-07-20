iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 13.4% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.68. The company had a trading volume of 951 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,703. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.70.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.