Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $44.86 Million Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 983,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245,422 shares during the quarter. Terminix Global makes up approximately 3.1% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.81% of Terminix Global worth $44,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,634,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 1,586.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,417,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,355,000 after buying an additional 283,139 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,724,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Terminix Global stock opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.74. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Terminix Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

