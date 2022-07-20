Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Bought by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XSLV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 369.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $42.26 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.25.

