Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Shares Up 1.7%

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.86. 94,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 49,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.
Inhibikase Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.
Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 964.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibikase Therapeutics
About Inhibikase Therapeutics
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.
