India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Trading Up 0.7%

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.24). Approximately 20,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 166,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.25 ($1.23).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 107.39. The stock has a market cap of £100.38 million and a PE ratio of 281.08.

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

