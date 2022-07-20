GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Shares Down 9.1%

GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.30). 25,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 48,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.33).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.54. The firm has a market cap of £29.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

GRC International Group plc provides a range of products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company provides classroom and web-based training courses related to the general data protection regulation, privacy by design, risk management, business continuity, ISO 27001 certification, and related topics.

