GenesisX Hits Market Cap of $20,548.87 (XGS)

GenesisX (XGS) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $20,548.87 and approximately $9.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GenesisX has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 325% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,568,994 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GenesisX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

