Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $1,177,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.98.

AEP traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $92.79. 6,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,090. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.83 and its 200-day moving average is $95.36. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

