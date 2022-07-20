Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 400 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,971 shares of company stock valued at $195,441. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.38. 6,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,445. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.37.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

