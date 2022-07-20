Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,376,000 after purchasing an additional 34,823 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,545. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.08. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.