Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after acquiring an additional 262,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,253,000 after acquiring an additional 137,307 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $205.38. 5,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,460. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.11.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

