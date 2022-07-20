FYDcoin Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $437,021.50 and $556.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000497 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About FYDcoin
FYDcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 621,993,347 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling FYDcoin
