FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:QJUN) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:QJUN – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.69. Approximately 103,648 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 38,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:QJUN – Get Rating) by 145.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,059 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

