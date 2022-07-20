Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Shares Up 1.7%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.72. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Formidable ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formidable ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,902 shares during the quarter. Formidable ETF accounts for 4.5% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 95.34% of Formidable ETF worth $23,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

