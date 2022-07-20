Financial Council Asset Management Inc Purchases 260 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.3% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3,560.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IXUS traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $57.07. 50,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,285. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.95. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.948 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

