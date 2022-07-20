Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Bought by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,629 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises about 4.4% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.61.

