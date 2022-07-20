Fear NFTs 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.72 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00544044 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021809 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015692 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001751 BTC.
About Fear NFTs
Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts.
Fear NFTs Coin Trading
