E.Merge Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ETACU) Shares Up 0.1%

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.01. 2,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.

Institutional Trading of E.Merge Technology Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Company Profile

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

