DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.09.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

