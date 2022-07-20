Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,151 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 588.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80.

