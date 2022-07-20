Desjardins Weighs in on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDO. TD Securities cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.53.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$9.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$8.82 and a 1 year high of C$16.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.99.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$66.69 million for the quarter.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.