CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.75.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

