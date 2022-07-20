CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CPI Aerostructures Price Performance
CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.75.
