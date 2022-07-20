Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Trading Up 7%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 10,206,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 14,357,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Color Star Technology Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Color Star Technology stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) by 125.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,152 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Color Star Technology worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

