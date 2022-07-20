Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $839,000 Holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 124.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,513 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBDP. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,536,000.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDP opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

