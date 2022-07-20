Buffington Mohr McNeal Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,384 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after purchasing an additional 764,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,466,024,000 after purchasing an additional 204,921 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,351,918,000 after acquiring an additional 182,947 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,103,394,000 after purchasing an additional 299,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,004,160,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $170.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.73. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $140.33 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

