Bridge Oracle (BRG) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $147,630.00

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $89.44 million and approximately $147,630.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.17 or 0.00541574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00020767 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Coin Profile

Bridge Oracle’s launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

