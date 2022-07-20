Ark Reaches Market Cap of $66.37 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002025 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $66.37 million and $12.47 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 138,470,787 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.