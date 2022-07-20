Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Down 29.6% in June

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 417,400 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 592,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. 121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,405. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.67.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 231.20% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Featured Stories

