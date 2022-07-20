Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $10.23 Million in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,000. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF makes up about 1.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGV. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BATS IGV traded up $7.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $278.81. 663,338 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.69. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
