Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $10.23 Million in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,000. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF makes up about 1.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGV. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IGV traded up $7.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $278.81. 663,338 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.69. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.