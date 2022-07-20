Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

About Akari Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 91,059 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.