Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Shares Down 0.2%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $189.50 and last traded at $189.50. 48 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.90.

ACXIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Acciona from €180.00 ($181.82) to €175.00 ($176.77) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Acciona from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acciona presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.62.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

