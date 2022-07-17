Zilliqa Reaches Market Capitalization of $504.15 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $504.15 million and approximately $117.71 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,346,228,397 coins and its circulating supply is 13,054,761,244 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

