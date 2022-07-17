YOU COIN Price Down 0.2% This Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (YOU) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $54,169.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

