TurtleCoin (TRTL) Reaches Market Cap of $403,429.28

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $403,429.28 and approximately $48,084.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 101,089,252,764 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

