TRAXIA (TM2) Market Capitalization Hits $22,953.44

TRAXIA (TM2) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. One TRAXIA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRAXIA has a market cap of $22,953.44 and approximately $4.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00048861 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00022059 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001797 BTC.
TRAXIA Coin Profile
TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling TRAXIA
