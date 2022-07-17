THORChain Market Capitalization Hits $752.09 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $752.09 million and approximately $108.79 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00010701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

