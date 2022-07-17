The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,540,000 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the June 15th total of 17,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,422. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $38,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

