The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Down 50.8% in June

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the June 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE GDV traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,037. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $19.49 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $105,716.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,162,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,386,000 after buying an additional 145,183 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,012,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,948,000 after buying an additional 32,087 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 887,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,878,000 after purchasing an additional 58,710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 850,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 678,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

