Telcoin (TEL) Hits Market Cap of $89.69 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Telcoin has a market cap of $89.69 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Telcoin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telcoin Coin Profile

Telcoin (TEL) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,628,700,558 coins. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

