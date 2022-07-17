Suku Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Suku coin can now be bought for about $0.0885 or 0.00000418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Suku has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Suku has a total market cap of $15.80 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Suku Profile

Suku is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,489,077 coins. Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

