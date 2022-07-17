Short Interest in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Drops By 54.8%

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 44,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in The Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,044,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter worth $18,744,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mexico Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of The Mexico Fund stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. 2,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,492. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. The Mexico Fund has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $16.87.

The Mexico Fund Cuts Dividend

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

