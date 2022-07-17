Short Interest in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Grows By 117.7%

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 982,600 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the June 15th total of 451,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ternium by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,270,000 after buying an additional 1,197,260 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ternium by 6,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,429,000 after buying an additional 1,044,596 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth about $39,208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ternium by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,589,000 after buying an additional 415,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth about $13,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Ternium Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 587,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,615. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. Ternium has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

