Short Interest in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Grows By 129.9%

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, an increase of 129.9% from the June 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGR. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,624 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:IGR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 184,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,397. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $9.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

