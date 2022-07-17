Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Tops $0.0068

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $138,635.59 and approximately $20,024.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00048492 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00021521 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001776 BTC.
Seigniorage Shares Profile
Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com.
Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares
