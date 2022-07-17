Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Down 53.7% in June

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the June 15th total of 8,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 248,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,636. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCI. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

